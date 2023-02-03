Cochran: Deputy 'clearly justified' in shooting dog

Feb. 3—Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brain Cochran said Thursday afternoon the shooting of a dog on Sunday by an off-duty Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy was "clearly justified."

The West Virginia State Police, which investigated the incident, released a report after the decision was made.

"Upon review of the collected evidence and specifically the video evidence, Mr. Cochran advised that there was no crime committed and that the 'shooting is clearly justified,' and no charges will be filed against Deputy (Matthew) Horn."

No charges will also be filed against the owners of the German shepherd for "harboring a vicious animal."

The State Police report, released by First Sgt. C.K. McKenzie, said that in the evening hours on Sunday Dep. Matt Horn was at his residence in an "off-duty status."

Horn left his residence with his two small dogs and went to his mailbox, which is located at the end of his driveway that intersects with the main roadway, the report said, and his dogs stayed on Horn's property and "close to his residence."

"As Deputy Horn returned to his driveway, the neighbor's dog darted across the main road from the residence of its owners and onto Deputy Horn's property," the report said, and Horn heard something approaching him from behind.

"As he turned, he saw the German Shepherd, that he knew to be his neighbor's dog, approaching him quickly and in an aggressive manner, barking, growling and with its teeth showing," the report said. "Deputy Horn retreated further into his property, actually running into the front of one of his vehicles, and drew his firearm from its concealed carry position. The dog then directed its attack to that of Deputy Horn's dogs."

The report said that Horn fired a shot that hit the German shepherd and stopped the attack.

"The shot that was fired was a fatal shot."

Since Horn is a Sheriff's' Office deputy, the State Police Detachment was contacted to conduct an investigation, and Animal Control is also part of the Sheriff's Office.

Two State Police Troopers went to the scene and "conducted a complete, neutral and thorough investigation based on the collected evidence, which includes but not limited to statements, photographs and video."

McKenzie said he met with Cochran today and that is when the evidence was reviewed and the determination was made that the shooting was clearly justified.

"There is no other information to be released and this investigation is considered by the West Virginia State Police and the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to be complete and closed," McKenzie said.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

