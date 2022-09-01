Cochran man charged with DUI, homicide in Oconee wreck

The Georgia State Patrol has charged a Bleckley County man with first-degree vehicular homicide following a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Walton County woman Saturday night in Oconee County.

Korak Manuel, 52, of Cochran was also charged with drunken driving, following too close and simple possession of marijuana, according to a patrol report.

The wreck claimed the life of Mary Mitchell, a 72-year-old woman who was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by her husband, Darrell Mitchell, 74, both of Monroe. He was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with injuries that are not life threatening, according to the patrol.

Manuel was not injured, according to GSP.

The wreck occurred about 11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 78 and Hog Mountain Road.

Troopers said the Fusion had stopped in the right lane on Highway 78, when Manuel, driving a 2009 Audi A8, ran into the rear of the car. Manuel also has ties to Lithonia, according to his jail booking report.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to provide traffic supervision at the wreck site, when a Chevrolet Suburban disregarded the commands of a deputy directing traffic, according to a sheriff’s report.

Another deputy made a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver, a 33-year-old man from Bishop, was charged with DUI and disobeying a person directing traffic.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee County fatal car crash: Cochran man faces homicide, DUI charges