Cochran pleads 'not guilty' in husband's death

Jan. 6—Natalie Cochran, the Daniels pharmacist who pleaded guilty in 2020 to operating a $2.5 million Ponzi scheme, told Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside on Wednesday that she was not "not guilty" of murdering her late husband, 38-year-old Michael Cochran.

Cochran was charged in November with first-degree murder in Michael's death. She appeared for her arraignment in Burnside's courtroom via a video link from Federal Correctional Institute-Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., where she has been serving an 11-year sentence since May 1, for one count each of wire fraud and money laundering.

"Can you hear me, Ms. Cochran?" the judge asked, and Cochran indicated that she could hear Burnside.

The defendant told Burnside she had received and read a copy of the indictment.

"I'm not guilty, your Honor," she said.

"The plea of 'not guilty' has been received," Burnside said.

A number of media outlets, including national media, covered the hearing. It lasted approximately 10 minutes.

At the request of Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, Burnside directed media not to film the video screen of the defendant during pre-trial motions in which Cochran appeared remotely. Cochran is at a federal institution, and federal authorities had cautioned that the inside of the institution would be visible from certain angles on the video screen.

Burnside emphasized that no other special restrictions were being placed on media in the case.

Hatfield and Cochran's court-appointed defense attorney, Matthew Victor of Charleston, agreed to a trial date of June 6, 2022, with her preliminary hearing on May 18, 2022.

Burnside noted that the trial will not start in the January term, and Victor was agreeable.

Victor told Burnside that he had met with Cochran "on a prior occasion at her institution" since grand jurors indicted her on the murder charge.

Burnside also agreed with Victor's request to set up a hearing to consider bond for Cochran while she awaits trial on the murder charge, even though she is currently serving the federal prison sentence.

Story continues

Hatfield said that he and Victor had also agreed that the state will turn over digital evidence to the defense that Victor has requested.

Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed a state charge of murder against Cochran after an investigation by West Virginia State Police. Special grand jurors, made up of Raleigh County residents, looked at the evidence in a private hearing and voted that the evidence was strong enough to bring a charge of first-degree murder.

The federal charges for the Ponzi scheme were brought by the United States District Attorney's Office. Federal investigators showed that the Cochrans had operated two fictitious businesses. Natalie Cochran told family, friends and other local residents that the businesses were providing guns to the U.S. Department of Defense.

In reality, the Cochrans were spending the money on a lavish lifestyle. Natalie provided some investors with fake documents that purported to be from Dunn and Bradstreet, the federal government, banks, Sen. Joe Manchin and others. The documents offered excuses to investors about why they were not receiving funds.

Hatfield said that state's evidence shows that Michael was growing suspicious when his mother and stepfather, who had invested their life savings at his wife's request, were not receiving their investment returns.

Shortly after that, on Feb. 6, 2020, he became suddenly ill at the Cochran's 4-H Lake Road. His wife was his caretaker for a substantial period of time on that day.

A number of people were in and out of the Cochran home while Michael was ill, Natalie Cochran told The Register-Herald in August 2019.

Cochran's neighbor, Chris Davis, arranged for Michael to be transported to Raleigh General Hospital on Feb. 6, 2019.

He was later taken to Charleston Area Medical Center and then to Bowers Hospice House, where he died on Feb. 11, 2019.

Cochran hosted a small private burial that some members of Michael's family members characterized as rushed.

The West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office first listed his manner of death as "natural." Raleigh Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick ordered that Michael's body be exhumed.

State officials has since changed the manner of death to "undetermined."

Hatfield has released little information about the case, which has sparked interest from Dateline and 20/20.