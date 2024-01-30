Cochran pleads not guilty to murder of husband; trial set for August (WITH VIDEO)
Jan. 29—Natalie Cochran, a former Raleigh County pharmacist, pleaded not guilty Monday to the murder of her husband, 38-year-old Michael, in 2019.
Cochran's trial has been set for Aug. 12.
This is Cochran's second arraignment on the same indictment.
She was indicted in November 2021 for first-degree murder, but Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield dropped the indictment in April 2023 just before the case was set to go to trial in order re-exhume Michael's body.
Hatfield said he intended to bring in a forensic expert to perform specialized tests on Michael's body related to the detection of insulin.
Cochran is already serving 11 years in prison on federal charges related to a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.
This story will be updated.
Email: jmoore@register-herald.com