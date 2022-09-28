Cochran praises Bluefield Police Department

Sep. 28—BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Police Department received kudos from Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran Tuesday.

Cochran told members of the Bluefield City Board several Bluefield Police officers have been instrumental in catching, and eventually convicting, criminals in two recent cases in Bluefield.

They were among the "10 to 15" in the county "causing all the serious problems," he said.

"The case boils down to good, old-fashioned street work by young police officers here," he said of one case, mentioning Patrolmen D.L. Bishop, C.A. Matthews and A.D. Moore. "We took it to a jury and got a conviction."

The man was convicted on charges of a felon possessing a firearm and concealment.

Another case involved a man caught with 64 fentanyl pills in his possession and charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

"We took this case to trial and he was convicted," Cochran said, pointing to the good police work of Sgt. B.W. Copenhaver and Patrolman K.N. Wright.

Cochran also praised undercover work by officers on the drug Task Force.

"They are working their tails off," he said. "Those undercover guys, you don't always see what they are doing."

More cases are being put together right now, he added, and "we hope to see them soon."

Cochran said detectives Lt. K.L. Adams and K.L. Ross do great work in child abuse cases, working with Child Protect and other agencies to help keep track of children where abuse allegations have occurred.

"I am very proud of our police department in Bluefield," he said. "They do a great job."

Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said these cases "took a lot of effort and time" and one related to a recent shooting incident on Frederick Street involving a "long-time felon in Bluefield."

"We are proud of the way they are doing their job too," said Mayor Ron Martin.

Story continues

"We are thankful these things get solved and taken care of...."

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com