Cochran's defense attorney wants to re-exhume husband's body before trial

Jan. 29—Natalie Cochran, a former Raleigh County pharmacist, pleaded not guilty Monday to the murder of her husband, 38-year-old Michael, in February 2019.

While her not guilty plea came as no surprise, those in the courtroom were shocked when one of Cochran's attorneys announced that he planned to re-exhume the dead man's body before the trial in seven months.

"... we expect to hire an expert for an opinion concerning the body and possibly exhuming the body," said Stanley Selden, one of Cochran's two appointed defense attorneys. "That has been done by the state, but we may want to hire our own experts."

If the court allows the request, it will be the third time the body has been exhumed.

The previous two exhumations were at the request of the Raleigh County prosecuting attorney's office, with the first taking place in September 2019 at the beginning of the murder investigation.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said he was not only surprised to hear of the defense's intention to re-exhume Michael's body, but also thought it to be unnecessary.

"I believe that would be a futile effort," he said. "... I would oppose it just based on what probative value that could potentially yield, but that's something that we'll have to take up at a hearing, but that is the first I've heard of it."

Hatfield had Michael's body exhumed a second time last year so a forensic pathologist could perform specialized tests on the body related to the detection of insulin levels.

This is Natalie Cochran's second arraignment on the same indictment.

Her first indictment for the first-degree murder of her husband came in November 2021, but Hatfield dropped the indictment in April 2023 while gathering further evidence from the second exhumation.

Six months later, Cochran was reindicted for the murder of her husband.

Cochran's trial is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 12.

The presiding judge, Raleigh County Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick, said he would allow three weeks for the trial.

During Monday's arraignment, Kirkpatrick also set several other deadlines in the lead-up to the trial, including deadlines for discovery, which proved to be a point of contention between both sides during the hearing.

Cochran's second attorney, Matthew Victor, said he had yet to receive a "significant" amount of discovery from the prosecution.

Hatfield countered those claims, saying, "Mr. Victor has asked for everything that would be considered to remodel the kitchen sink. It does not mean it's in the state's possession. It does not mean it's the state's obligation to go fetch it for me."

Hatfield has previously stated that he has turned over external hard drives containing two terabytes of data to the defense.

"Kitchen sink aside, we do need a significant portion of the discovery," Victor said.

Victor's discovery requests were listed in a motion filed at the end of October.

The motion contains nearly 50 items of requested discovery, which range from the names and personal information of nearly everyone involved in the case to any documents, photographs, recordings and videos related to the case.

When asked to comment after the hearing on his remarks regarding the discovery, Victor's only response was that "Mrs. Cochran is innocent and looks forward to her day in court."

Hatfield said he, too, is looking forward to the conclusion of this case, which has spanned his entire first four-year term as prosecuting attorney.

"I want justice, and I want the truth to come out, whatever those are," Hatfield said. "I'm a truth seeker, not a conviction seeker. So I want the absolute truth about what happened to Michael Brandon Cochran to come out. And whatever that is, whatever the jury decides that is, that will be the right decision."

Cochran's arraignment Monday was attended by a few family members who sat in silence as Cochran made her plea.

Seated in the benches behind Cochran were her mother and one of her teenage children, whom Cochran smiled at briefly when she entered the courtroom.

On the other side of the courtroom, seated in the benches behind the prosecutor's table, were Michael's parents.

Both sets of family members kept to their chosen sides of the courtroom and made no moves to approach the other.

The case has resulted in a visible divide in the family since it was brought to light that Cochran was running a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, which led her to federal convictions and an 11-year sentence.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars of the funds Cochran accumulated in her scheme came from the pockets of family and community members.

During her federal case, Michael's mother, Donna Bolt, and his stepfather, Eddie Bolt, said they invested their retirement savings, nearly $250,000, into Cochran's fake businesses.

Cochran pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count each of wire fraud and money laundering and agreed to serve between 37 and 135 months in prison and to pay restitution to her victims of about $2.6 million.

Hatfield has stated on multiple occasions that he has no evidence to suggest that Michael was a participant, knowing or passive, of Cochran's scheme despite Michael's lavish spending before his death.

