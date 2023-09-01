Cochranton crushes Cambridge in sweep

Sep. 1—COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Cardinals girls volleyball team got off to a strong start Thursday as they beat the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils in three straight sets at home (25-18, 25-18, 25-11) for a Region 2 win.

Both teams came out of the gate a little rusty, but Cochranton likely had some WD-40 on hand, as it cleaned up its game before the Devils could clean theirs.

"I think everyone feels the rust come off a little after the first set," said Cochranton head coach Leirin Schmader. "There's nerves and a little rust, but once they get into the flow of the game they get going again."

After Cambridge challenged Cochranton by tying the first set a few times, the Cardinals never trailed in any of the three sets.

"It was a good start to the season. It's nice to get that first one out of the way," said Schmader. "I think we definitely have some things to work on in the next couple of weeks, but it was a good start."

For the Blue Devils, a lot of their struggles came from simple passing mistakes and communication errors.

"We have to pass better," said Cambridge Springs head coach John Turner. "We just have a quiet team and they just have to start talking, passing and moving their feet better."

Returning serves was another of struggle for Cambridge, as they allowed 18 aces in the match. Brooklyn Needler had six and Dani Hoffman four for the Cardinals.

"I feel like serving is one of our strong suits," said Schmader. 'We have some very nice servers and when it is on it is on and it's a big key to our game plan."

After two somewhat competitive sets, the Blue Devils looked unmotivated in the third set, only putting up eleven points as Cochranton quietly finished its sweep.

"That last game we flat out gave up after they scored two points," said Turner. "So it was frustrating after the first two games weren't so bad and we hung in there halfway decently."

Cochranton will play again on Tuesday at North East, a non-conference match, at 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge has a non-conference match against Iroquois at home on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

