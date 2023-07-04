Cochranton man arrested for threats, harassment

Jul. 4—A Cochranton man is accused by police of holding a drill next to a woman's head and running it as he threatened to kill her during an alleged encounter last year that was reported when the man engaged in alleged stalking and harassment over the weekend.

Michael Scott Lynch, 53, was arraigned Sunday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on four misdemeanor charges and one summary charge.

A Cochranton woman contacted police on Saturday when she was driving from her residence and observed Lynch following her in his vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police in the case. After contacting Crawford County 911 and driving to the state police barracks in Vernon Township, police found that Lynch had allegedly texted the woman repeatedly while following her.

The events Saturday came after the woman had received 20 phone calls from Lynch on Friday between 1:55 and 2 a.m., according to the affidavit. Police reported that despite being told to stop calling, Lynch called an additional 31 times over the weekend and also tried to reach her via a videoconferencing app.

The woman told police that the frequent calls and texts date back to September 2022, when she received a temporary protection from abuse (PFA) order against Lynch. Before a hearing on the PFA order, Lynch allegedly threatened the woman with a drill. The woman told police that she dropped the request for the PFA and continued to receive frequent calls and texts from Lynch, including some from a blocked number, according to the affidavit.

Lynch faces first-degree misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and stalking and two third-degree misdemeanor counts of harassment. He also faces a summary charge of harassment — following in a public place.

Lynch remains free on $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for July 14 before Pendolino.

