Cochranton man headed to trial for threats, stalking

Dec. 21—TITUSVILLE — A Cochranton area man will go to trial in Crawford County next year for allegedly terrorizing and stalking a woman last summer.

Michael Scott Lynch waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday on Pennsylvania State Police charges for stalking and harassing a Cochranton woman multiple times via phone calls and texts on June 30 and July 1.

Lynch, 54, was hired in April of this year as principal at Farrell Area Elementary School in Mercer County. In a Facebook post on July 4, Farrell school officials reported that an unnamed staff member was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Prior to his hiring at Farrell, Lynch had worked at the Crawford Central School District for more than 20 years, most recently for 10 years as principal of Meadville Area Middle School.

Lynch resigned his position as principal of Meadville Area Middle School, effective Oct. 10, 2022, for personal reasons. His resignation was approved Oct. 24, 2022, by the Crawford Central School Board.

By waiving his right to a preliminary hearing in Titusville before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols, Lynch automatically was ordered held for trial on first-degree misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and stalking; and two third-degree misdemeanor counts of harassment. He also was charged with a summary charge of harassment — following in a public place.

Lynch was arrested July 1 after the woman had contacted state police at Meadville.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by state police, the woman contacted state police on July 1 when she was driving from her residence and had observed Lynch following her in his vehicle.

The woman contacted Crawford County 911 and drove to the state police barracks in Vernon Township, where police found Lynch repeatedly had sent texts to the woman while following her, the affidavit said.

Lynch's July 1 arrest came after the woman had received 20 phone calls from Lynch on June 30 between 1:55 and 2 a.m., according to the affidavit. Police reported that despite being told to stop calling, Lynch called an additional 31 times and also tried to reach her via a videoconferencing app.

The woman told police the frequent calls and texts from Lynch dated back to September 2022, when she obtained a temporary protection from abuse (PFA) order against him from Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, according to the affidavit. The woman had told Lynch multiple times to stop contacting her, the affidavit said.

Also mentioned in the document, Lynch had threatened to harm himself if the woman didn't drop the PFA she had filed against him. The woman told police that she dropped the PFA, but still had to go through with a court hearing on it.

Before the hearing on the PFA order, Lynch met with the woman and threatened her with a power drill next to her head if she didn't follow through with dropping the PFA, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police that though she had dropped the request for the PFA, she continued to receive frequent calls and texts from Lynch, including some from a blocked number.

Lynch remains free on $20,000 bond awaiting trial during the May 2024 criminal trial term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.