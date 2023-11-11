Cochranton officer resigns after cursing town, students in video

Nov. 11—COCHRANTON — A Cochranton Police Department officer resigned Thursday, a day after a during a school fundraiser drew attention on social media.

Tony R. McIntyre submitted his resignation, according to Mayor Mark Roche. Roche said he was aware of the resignation but had not seen the letter.

McIntyre was hired as a full- time officer with Cochranton Police Department in October 2022, according to Susan Armburger, borough manager.

The resignation occurred after a video featuring McIntyre was posted to Facebook late Wednesday morning. The video appeared to show events that took place outside Cochranton Junior-Senior High during a spaghetti dinner fundraiser held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The annual event typically draws numerous community members and raises funds for senior class activities such as prom.

As the 2-minute, 46-second video begins, the person holding the camera approaches the front of the school. There, under street lights illuminating the early evening, a Cochranton police SUV is blocking entrance to the drop-off lane in front of the school near where Second Street meets the school's main parking lot. A young woman's voice begins telling visitors that the fundraiser is still going despite the blocked entrance.

"You can't block all the doors," the voice says with a laugh as the camera moves toward where the roadway is blocked.

Reaching the main parking lot just past the police vehicle, the young woman can be heard explaining the situation to visitors.

"If you want you can just get out and come over here because he's being a problem and we can't have people driving through," she says in apparent reference to the officer inside the parked vehicle. "So if you want to get out and grab it and just bring it back to your truck, if that's OK with you? We can have him — because he's being an issue."

As the young woman filming approaches the passenger side of a truck near the police vehicle, she again says, "he's being a problem," and begins to explain how they can pick up their dinners by parking and walking up to the school.

At this point a man's voice can be heard stating loudly, "Excuse me?"

McIntyre then exits the vehicle, carrying a clipboard, and begins to approach the camera.

"I'm being a problem?" he says.

The girl holding the camera begins to walk away and responds, "I'm a minor. I don't have to talk you."

As she departs, the camera still pointed back at McIntyre, his voice can be heard saying, "You just keep going."

As McIntyre begins returning to his vehicle, he then appears to slam the clipboard into the pavement.

"(Expletive) this town," he exclaims.

As an adult woman picks up the clipboard and scattered papers, McIntyre points toward the camera.

"All these (expletive) students have no respect for anybody," he shouts.

The woman with the clipboard tells the girl with the camera to go inside. As she departs, the scene grows more distant.

"I've dealt with her before," McIntyre says to the woman now holding the clipboard, in apparent reference to the girl filming the scene.

The video had been viewed more than 1,900 times by Friday evening.

Chief Heather Beachy also confirmed on Friday that the officer in the video was "not employed here anymore." Beachy declined to comment further. "Because it's a legal matter we don't have a comment," she said.

Brandi McElhinney confirmed Friday that her daughter, Aubrie, a senior at Cochranton, took the video Tuesday but asked that the Tribune not post the video. It was originally taken, she said, in case anything needed to be reported to the department and additional posting "does nothing more than give more fuel to the fire."

"The officer in question acted very poorly for an adult let alone a police officer," she said in a message to the Tribune. "Chief Beachy handled the situation quickly and correctly and I am more than pleased with the outcome."

Tribune reporter Keith Gushard contributed to this report. Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

