Cochranton woman charged in connection with Meadville gun incident

Mar. 22—A Cochranton woman is in Crawford County's jail, charged by Meadville Police Department in connection with "shot fired" call Sunday night in the city.

Bobbie Sue Jones, 39, of 118 E. Adams St., Apt. 1, was arraigned Monday on charges of simple assault and harassment.

Jones is accused by city police of attempting to retrieve a firearm from a purse at a home in the 500 block of Walnut Street in order to threaten a man in the home, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers were called to the home at 7:57 p.m. for a report of at least one gunshot being fired, according to emergency radio traffic.

Meadville Police Chief Michael Tautin confirmed to the Tribune on Monday that there were no injuries in the incident.

However, circumstances surrounding the gunshot remain under investigation, he said.

An ambulance from Meadville Area Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene as well, but was cleared after less than 10 minutes.

Jones was arraigned on the charges before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver and placed in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown in lieu of $1,000 bond. She faces a preliminary hearing on the charges before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on April 4.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at .