Cock-fighting bust sends several suspects running into the woods, SC cops say

The bust of a cock-fighting ring sent suspects running into the South Carolina woods, officials said.

Roosters were “actively fighting” when deputies found people gathered around the ring on Saturday, March 12, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Some people at the cock fight reportedly were detained as other “participants were seen fleeing in the woods.”

As of about 7:30 p.m., 18 people had been arrested and taken to the Dorchester County jail. Thirty-five citations were also issued, deputies said in a news release.

Officials said they received information that led them to Clayton Lane in Ridgeville, roughly 35 miles northwest of Charleston. Deputies discovered the ring there at about 12:45 p.m.

“Members of animal control also responded,” the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said in its release. “They have collected carcasses of the dead roosters and are dealing with the live roosters confiscated at the scene.”

The case was still being investigated as of late March 12, according to officials.

In South Carolina, anyone who “engages in or is present at cockfighting” could face a misdemeanor charge, according to the State Legislature website.

