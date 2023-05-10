Cockeysville family's apartment is covered in mold, owned by Kushner Companies
A Cockeysville family says their apartment is covered in mold, and they're struggling to get something done about it. The complex's property management company is owned by Kushner Companies, previously run by former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Megan Paul's family moved to the complex, The Apartments at Saddle Brooke, less than one year ago. So far, she said they have experienced a ceiling caving in, doors falling off the hinge, flooding and mold.