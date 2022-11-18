Cockfighting ban challenge in US territories dismissed

JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
·1 min read

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge dismissed a lawsuit by a man in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands challenging a ban against cockfighting in U.S. territories.

Saipan resident Andrew Sablan Salas, who served in the House of Representatives in the commonwealth’s Legislature and previously was Secretary of Commerce in the territory, said in a lawsuit that he’s been involved in cockfighting since childhood.

In 2018, former President Donald Trump signed a law banning all animal fighting in the territories. Prior to the law, cockfighting had been illegal in the 50 states but not in territories.

The ban intrudes on the internal affairs of the territory by criminalizing a “popular and traditional recreational activity, and by imposing a moral and cultural standard that has not prevailed there through local democratic process,” the lawsuit said.

U.S. District Judge Ramona Manglona dismissed the lawsuit in a ruling Thursday that said the cultural practice of cockfighting in the territory doesn't outweigh federal interests.

Salas intends to appeal the ruling, his attorney Joseph Horey said in an email.

Cockfighters should "stop hacking up animals for illegal gambling and the thrill of watching the bloodletting,” Wayne Pacelle of Animal Wellness Action said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • NYPD seeking violent carjacking crew in Brooklyn, Queens

    The NYPD are looking for a group of suspects they say are responsible for at least four carjackings in Brooklyn and Queens.

  • Analysis-U.S. House Republican farm bill approach may test Biden hunger, climate goals

    U.S. President Joe Biden's pledges to slash emissions from farming and to end American hunger by 2030 may be harder to realize now that Republicans flipped the House of Representatives with a thin majority. Biden's Democrats, who retain control of the Senate, will start negotiating in the coming months with Republican House leaders over a massive farm spending bill passed every five years that funds U.S. public food benefits and farm commodity programs. “We know the Republicans will be less excited about innovation and will probably want to protect the status quo,” said Vanessa García Polanco, policy campaigns co-director of the National Young Farmers Coalition, a nonprofit group.

  • Brace Yourself for 'Performative Gridlock' as a Divided Congress Readies Bills Crafted Purely for Headlines

    In January Congress will enter a two-year period of minimal lawmaking, during which time both sides may be eager to propose long shot legislation in an effort to rile up their bases before 2024

  • Let’s talk about these Portland Trail Blazers

    They are currently thriving atop the Western Conference. But how are they doing it?

  • Judge denies Missouri prosecutor request to halt execution

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who killed a police officer still faces execution later this month after a judge denied a special prosecutor's request to halt the death sentence. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection on Nov. 29. The 37-year-old killed Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005.

  • Crude oil is ‘clearly pricing in slower economies’: Analyst

    Bob Iaccino, Path Trading Partners Co-Founder and Chief Market Strategist and The Stock Think Tank Co-Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine energy markets in relation to crude oil reserves, the impacts of weather, and spiking oil demands amid COVID policy easements.

  • Kimmel Monologue: Pence Spreads Hot Trump Gossip, MAGA Nuts Fight Election Fraud & Republicans Hatch a Childish Plan

    Kimmel also jokes that Nancy Pelosi will open and OnlyFans account

  • Republicans' narrow House win leaves Pelosi's fate uncertain

    During Donald Trump’s presidency, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the face of the Democratic resistance, never more so than when she shredded a paper copy of his 2020 State of the Union address.

  • Twitter employees start exiting after Musk ultimatum

    STORY: Reuters sources say Twitter has closed its offices and cut staff access until Monday.It comes as hundreds of employees are leaving the company after the new CEO Elon Musk gave them an ultimatum: Work "hardcore" or get fired.Some took to the social media app to announce their departure, posting the accompanying hashtag "Love Where You Worked" - past tense.According to one source, security officers had begun kicking employees out of the office on Thursday evening.Just a day earlier, Musk emailed Twitter employees asking them to commit to, QUOTE: "working long hours at high intensity".The email asked staff to click "yes" if they wanted to stick around.Those that didn't respond would be considered to have quit and given a severance package.A poll on the workplace app Blind found that more than 40% of 180 poll participants had chosen to leave.A quarter said they were staying reluctantly and just 7% said they "clicked yes to stay, I'm hardcore."Blind verifies employees through their work email addresses and allows them to share information anonymously.Musk has already cut around half of Twitter's 7,500 workforce, including top management.The departures include many engineers responsible for fixing bugs and preventing service outages, raising questions about the stability of the platform.The social media company, which has lost many of its communication team members, did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Abortion providers, relieved by halt to Georgia ban, are wary of looming appeal

    After a judge ruled Tuesday that Georgia’s ban on abortion after six weeks was unconstitutional, providers in the state who had halted access to abortion services after fetal cardiac activity was detected are ramping up and resuming access to such services.

  • Trump's kids gave me raise after learning of tax cheating, ex-CFO testifies

    Donald Trump's children did not discipline the Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and even raised his salary after learning in 2017 he cheated on taxes for more than a decade, Weisselberg testified on Friday at the company's criminal tax fraud trial. Weisselberg testified that the real estate company cleaned up its tax practices in anticipation of additional scrutiny after Trump became president and his children, Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump, took over in 2017. Neither Trump nor his children have been accused of wrongdoing.

  • Trevor Noah Hits Kevin McCarthy With Obscene Reality Check If He Becomes Speaker

    "The Daily Show" host imagined a nightmare scenario involving GOP types like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • House Republicans are going after Hunter Biden. Here's why the White House should be worried.

    House Republicans suggest they'll flex their subpoena power on Hunter Biden, which could lead to revelations about his seven-figure foreign deals.

  • Melania Trump Raises Eyebrows With What To Expect From A Donald Trump 2024 Win

    The former first lady's prediction didn't sit well with critics on Twitter.

  • Key Evangelical Figures Turn On Trump: 'He Used Us'

    One ripped the ex-president for acting "like a little elementary schoolchild." Another warned that if the GOP turns to him in 2024, "we will get destroyed.”

  • Secret Signs Show Putin’s Own Henchmen Are Turning on Him

    Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AFP via GettyNearly nine months into Russia’s war against Ukraine, it seems some of Vladimir Putin’s strongmen are laying the groundwork to abandon ship.A human rights group that works closely with Russian inmates and investigates abuses by the security services has reportedly received a flood of calls from members of those same security services desperately trying to flee.Gulagu.net, founded by Vladimir Osechkin, reports that the final straw appears to have been the bruta

  • Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

    Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The appointment of veteran prosecutor Jack Smith, announced just three days after Trump formally launched his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

  • Ivanka Trump was unhappy about how her friends 'turned their backs' on her during her father's administration, report says

    Ivanka Trump hated "all the criticism and threats" that came with being in politics, The New York Post reported, citing an unnamed source.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's race just got tighter

    GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's race just got tighter

  • German PzH 2000 howitzers getting worn down in Ukraine

    Ukrainian troops are dealing with a lack of spare parts to maintain and repair German Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, as the guns are in heavy use on the battlefield, German newspaper Spiegel reported on Nov. 18.