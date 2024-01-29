Cockfighting operation in Norman found and shut down, police say

Jan. 29—The Norman Police Department(NPD) uncovered and shut down a large-scale rooster fighting operation last week.

According to an NPD release, the Norman Animal Welfare is still investigating the operation, which took place at the 12200 block of E. Cedar Lane Road.

The arena was discovered following a response to a barn fire that killed nine puppies trapped inside. During the rescue attempt, Norman Animal Welfare made the discovery, which was in close proximity to the fire.

According to the release, the property was immediately secured by NPD, and a search warrant was issued where 77 roosters were seized and relocated to a rehabilitation site.

The environment in which the roosters were living was described as inhumane and deplorable, wherein they were subjected to "brutal" training for the purpose of fighting.

Both the Norman Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Norman Animal Welfare are investigating the situation, and criminal charges are pending.

According to Sarah Schettler, NPD spokesperson, the department is not aware of other recent cockfighting operations.

"We are not aware of, nor have we responded to or investigated other rooster fighting incidents in recent years," she said.

Cleveland County District 2, Cleveland County Fairgrounds, WildCare Oklahoma, Rooster Sanctuary at Danzig's Roost and Moore Animal Control assisted the operation by providing manpower, equipment and other resources.

Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, called out those committing the acts of violence and said the state needs to take cockfighting seriously.

Currently, four bills in congress address cockfighting, and House Bill 2530 would change the penalty for cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor.

"Given the profile of the cockfighting debate in Oklahoma, there are no participants in these crimes who can say that they are unaware of the state's strong prohibitions against staged animal fights and possession of fighting animals," Pacelle said. "Other law enforcement agencies in other parts of the state need to treat this crime in a serious way, just like Norman Animal Welfare has."

