Cockfighting ring busted, cash, roosters seized by Tulare County authorities

Tulare County deputies investigate a cockfighting ring discovered near Porterville.

A cockfight ended early on Sunday after Tulare County deputies busted an illegal betting ring.

Deputies were alerted around 1 p.m. to a suspicious vehicle in an orchard near the Woodville Labor Camp off Road 192 and Avenue 160, just west of Porterville.

When deputies arrived, several cars fled the area. However, deputies found and arrested three people.

At the scene, deputies said they found gaffs, a "large amount" of money and other evidence that a cockfight was underway. Gaffs are knives that attach to the roosters' talons and are used to wound or kill opposing roosters.

The suspects could face animal cruelty charges if Tulare County prosecutors feel there is enough evidence to file charges. Cockfighting violates federal law and is outlawed in all 50 states.

Tulare County Animal Control officers were called to the scene to rescue the loose roosters in the area.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at (559) 733-6218.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: 3 suspects could face animal cruelty charges in cockfighting raid