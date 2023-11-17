Have cockroaches in your house? You may live in one of the 'roachiest' cities in America.

They creep out at night, infest kitchens and bathrooms of people's homes and scurry across restaurant floors.

Nocturnal by nature, cockroaches are found worldwide, pest experts say. They thrive in warm, wet conditions, breed like bananas and are often associated with human living spaces, according to Orkin, an American pest control company headquartered in Atlanta.

Of the 4,500 species of cockroaches globally, according to a Terminix fact sheet, 69 of the creepy crawlers live in the U.S.. Only 30 species, the pest company reported, are found in homes.

But some homes are more prone to roaches than others, depending on where they are located.

Which cities have the most cockroach infestations?

Using data from the U.S. Census and the Bureau of Labor Statistics coupled with climate information from across the nation, the home service site Pest Gnome recently compiled a list of "The 25 Roachiest Cities in America."

The list includes 18 states - some with multiple cities including California (4), Texas (3) and Florida (2).

Leading the list is Houston. According to the data, Pest Gnome found 37% of homes in the southern city showed signs of coachroach presence over the past 12 months.

Heat and humidity is to blame for the large number of bugs in Texas' largest city, Pest Gnome reported, where the two common cockroaches are: The large, brown, flying American cockroach (also known as the palmetto bug) and the "kitchen, pantry, and sink-dwelling" German cockroach.

Following close behind the No. 1 spot is nearby San Antonio, where more than 28% of homes showed signs of roaches over the past year. Tampa, Phoenix, and Las Vegas − cities that also have high temperatures and humidity year-round, also crawled into the top five.

Here is the list starting with the most roach-infested city in the country:

The top 25 'roachiest' cities in the US

Here are the top roachiest places to live by rank, city, state and overall score in that order:

No. 1 Houston TX 81.41 No. 2 San Antonio TX 70.27 No. 3 Tampa FL 61.49 No. 4 Phoenix AZ 57.77 No. 5 Las Vegas NV 55.70 No. 6 Miami FL 55.51 No. 7 Atlanta GA 50.19 No. 8 Birmingham AL 49.27 No. 9 Dallas TX 49.24 No. 10 Oklahoma City OK 37.54 No. 11 New York NY 37.39 No. 12 Richmond VA 33.01 No. 13 Los Angeles CA 32.22 No. 14 Washington DC 30.32 No. 15 Philadelphia PA 29.40 No. 16 Baltimore MD 21.70 No. 17 Riverside CA 21.69 No. 18 Chicago IL 20.27 No. 19 Minneapolis MN 19.39 No. 20 San Jose CA 19.27 No. 21 Boston MA 17.92 No. 22 Detroit MI 17.67 No. 23 San Francisco CA 16.49 No. 24 Rochester NY 16.36 No. 25 Seattle WA 14.61

Cockroaches like to infest the bathrooms and kitchens of peoples' houses. They thrive in warm, wet conditions.

What do cockroaches look like?

Cockroaches can live up to one year and grow to up to just over two inches long, according to a fact sheet from PestWorld.org. They have flat, oval-shaped bodies that are oily to the touch and six spiny legs that allow them to run fast across surfaces.

Some species have wings and antennas and special pads on their feet that allow them to scale surfaces and walk on walls and ceilings.

Why are cockroaches more prevalent in some cities?

Most of cities on the list - including those in the top five, are located in the South and maintain warm temperatures most of the year which attracts cockroaches, Pest Gnome reported.

The insects do not fare well in cold temperatures, the company said, and cannot live in temps below 45 degrees.

"Cockroaches at room temperature put into a sub-zero freezer will die within 30 minutes," Pest Gnome wrote in its findings.

Despite cold winters, homes and apartments in cities like Chicago, New York and Detroit also made the list.

That's because, according to the report, cold weather outside leads roaches inside for warmth.

How to make your home less inviting to cockroaches

To make your home less inviting to the bugs, Orkin and Terminix, along with Dr. Changlu Wang, with Rutgers University Department of Entomology, recommend the following tips:

Keep indoor areas clean (especially kitchens) and limit dining to one room.

Store food in airtight containers.

Vacuum often to eliminate egg sacs and bug body parts.

Disinfect surfaces that have been contaminated by roaches.

Put out roach traps at doorways. They can be purchased at retailers including Amazon.

Inspect items delivered to your home.

"German and brown-banded cockroaches only occur in buildings and they have to be brought into the home by us," said William H. Kern, Jr. with the University of Florida, Entomology & Nematology Department, Ft. Lauderdale Research and Education Center.

Common ways, Kern said, include via corrugated cardboard boxes used to carry groceries into homes; in purses or backpacks from school or work and even in used furniture.

What steps to take outside of your home to keep cockroaches away

Wizzie Brown, with Texas A&M University, Entomology department recommends:

Make sure screens are in good repair without holes.

Keep weather stripping around doors and windows sealed tight.

Stuff weep holes with copper mesh.

Prune trees and shrubs away from your home.

Expert tips to get rid of cockroaches

"You don’t want these critters moving in for the winter with your family," Pest Gnome wrote.

"The length of time it takes to rid your home of a cockroach infestation depends largely upon the species and size of the infestation," according to an Orkin factsheet.

Pest experts say in some cases, it can take three to six months to completely get rid of them.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

