Will cockroaches really inherit the Earth?

Big cockroaches live beneath Price Hall at Virginia Tech University. The stately, gray, five-story building, built of stone over a century ago, houses the school's entomology department, whose faculty study the insects that flourish in our forests, farms, and, often, homes. Sometimes, these reddish-brown American cockroaches — the largest species of cockroach in the U.S. — will leave their underworld dwellings, crawl through the structure's old pipes, and creep into Price Hall, said Dini Miller, an urban entomologist at the university.

"I’m kind of thrilled about it," she added.

Miller has devoted her academic career to the flat-bodied, six-legged, and often abhorred pests, developing a keen understanding of why roaches have proven so resilient in our modern world, a world where many inspect species — but certainly not all — have been eviscerated by pesticides and the destruction of their habitats. Moths, dung beetles, wasps, bees, and dragonflies have all been given well-deserved PR recently from new widely-reported research and an expertly-told front page story in The New York Times Magazine, foretelling environmental doom should we annihilate the foundation of the planet's food web.

A dead cockroach. More

Acknowledging that many inspect species might continue to decline in the 21st century — a time when extinction rates are about 1,000 times that of natural, expected levels — I asked Miller if the stubborn, stalwart cockroach might really inherit the Earth if other species were to bite the dust. The answer isn't simple, but in large part it comes down to the continued success of the human race: The seven or so cockroach species we call pests, the ones we view as indestructible, have learned to thrive in our human society. That means they will continue thriving, as long as we do.

"If it wasn’t for us they wouldn’t be flourishing," said Tim Kring, the head of the Entomology Department at Virginia Tech. "But certain species have flourished because we’ve given them nice homes, food, and water."

"So we’re with them forever," said Miller, who paused and corrected herself.

"Let's put it this way — they’re with us forever."

The indestructible roaches

Roaches traveled across oceans to infest the United States. The worst cockroach pest, however, isn't the American cockroach, which likely boarded New World-bound ships from Africa in the 1600s. It's the German cockroach, which may have came from either Europe or Africa. It's a smaller brown roach under an inch in size.

Though German cockroaches are plentiful in the United States, there are no wild German roaches living outdoors in the nation. Instead, they've become domesticated critters. They all live with us.

"[German roaches] are the ones that have evolved to live with humans," said Miller. "They have gone from the caves to our agricultural societies, to exploring the world on ships, to flying around on airplanes. They have just come with us the whole way."

An overnight roach trap deployed by Dini Miller in a single apartment (German roaches). More