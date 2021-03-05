Should Your Cocktail Carry a Cancer Warning?

Anahad O'Connor
·7 min read

When the pandemic struck last year, many Americans rushed to stock up on alcohol, causing retail sales of wine, beer and liquor to surge across the country.

But the uptick in sales was a worrying sign for health experts focused on cancer prevention. In recent years, a growing number of medical and public health groups have introduced public awareness campaigns warning people to drink with caution, noting that alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of cancer, behind tobacco and obesity.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

In October, the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO), which represents many of the nation’s top cancer doctors, along with the American Institute for Cancer Research, the American Public Health Association and five other groups, called on the federal government to add a cancer warning to alcohol labels, saying there was strong scientific consensus that alcohol can cause several types of cancer, including breast and colon cancers. While medical experts have long recognized alcohol as a risk factor for various cancers, including cancers of the mouth, throat, voice box, esophagus and liver, a survey conducted by ASCO in 2017 of 4,016 American adults found that fewer than a third recognized alcohol as a risk factor for cancer.

Other countries are stepping up public health efforts to rein in alcohol consumption as well. The European Union, which has some of the highest levels of drinking in the world, announced earlier this year that it planned to slap new health warnings on alcohol and explore new taxes and restrictions on the marketing of alcoholic beverages as part of a $4.8 billion plan to reduce cancer rates. In France, famous for its wine and sparkling wine, the government announced that it would issue new warnings and policies to discourage heavy drinking as part of a 10-year plan to tackle cancer, which is the country’s leading cause of death.

The ongoing pandemic underscores the urgency of these efforts, as stress, lockdowns and economic uncertainty continue to take a toll. In the past year, hospitals across the United States have reported an increase in admissions for hepatitis, liver failure and other alcohol-related diseases. A study in the journal Psychiatry Research found that in the first six months of lockdowns, alcohol abuse rose most sharply among people who lost their jobs or who were confined to their homes because of shelter-in-place restrictions. The pandemic has also made it easier for people working from home to drink throughout the day without fear of colleagues noticing.

“Workers who would never consider consuming alcohol at the office are now free to drink to excess during work hours while at home,” the study found. “There are grave concerns over the long-term health implications of the rising level of alcohol dependence.”

In the United States, 41% of men and 39% of women will develop cancer at some point in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. The group estimates that around 42% of newly diagnosed cancers are potentially preventable, by avoiding such measures as cigarette smoking (accounting for some 19% of cancer cases), excess weight (7.8% of cases), drinking alcohol (5.6% of cases), ultraviolet radiation (5% of cases) and physical inactivity (2.9% of cases). While heavy drinking poses the greatest hazard, moderate drinking — generally defined as two drinks a day for men and one drink a day for women — can also imperil health. According to the cancer society, even small amounts of alcohol — less than one drink a day — can raise the risk of breast cancer in women and some other forms of the disease.

The link between alcohol and cancer was the focus of a recent large study that found that alcohol causes 75,000 new cases of cancer in the U.S. every year, as well as 19,000 deaths from the disease. The study, published in January in Cancer Epidemiology, concluded that alcohol accounted for more than one in eight cases of breast cancer in women and one in 10 cases of colorectal and liver cancers nationwide.

“It’s a substantial number of cancer cases and cancer deaths that could be prevented,” said Dr. Farhad Islami, the senior author of the study and the scientific director of the cancer disparity research team at the American Cancer Society. “The cancer burden is considerable.”

Scientists have known that alcohol promotes cancer for several decades. The World Health Organization first classified alcohol consumption as cancer-causing in 1987. Experts say that all types of alcoholic beverages can increase cancer risk because they all contain ethanol, which can cause DNA damage, oxidative stress and cell proliferation. Ethanol is metabolized by the body into another carcinogen, acetaldehyde, and it can influence breast cancer risk by elevating estrogen levels.

But surveys continue to show that most people remain unaware of the risks. When the American Institute for Cancer Research surveyed Americans two years ago to gauge their awareness of different cancer risk factors, the results were striking: Fewer than half were aware of the alcohol-cancer link.

Experts say one reason for the lack of awareness is the popular idea that moderate alcohol intake, especially of red wine, is good for heart health, which has drowned out public health messages about alcohol’s effect on cancer risk. But while moderate drinking has long had a health halo, recent studies suggest it may not be beneficial at all. The American Heart Association states that “no research has established a cause-and-effect link between drinking alcohol and better heart health” and that people who drink red wine may have lower rates of heart disease for other reasons, such as healthier lifestyles, better diets or higher socioeconomic status.

Other analyses have found that moderate drinking can appear to be beneficial in large population studies because the “nondrinkers” who are used for comparison often include people who don’t drink because they have serious health issues or because they are former heavy drinkers. When studies take these factors into account, the apparent cardiovascular benefits of moderate drinking disappear.

For that reason, the federal government’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which once promoted moderate drinking for heart health, no longer makes that claim. A panel of scientists that helped shape the most recent edition of the guidelines called for the government to lower the recommended daily limit for alcohol consumption to just one drink a day for both men and women, citing evidence that higher levels of alcohol intake increase the risk of early death.

But the alcohol industry lobbied fiercely against that change, and the latest guidelines, published in December, did not include the lowered drink recommendation. The guidelines, however, did for the first time include strong language about alcohol and cancer, warning that even moderate drinking can “increase the overall risk of death from various causes, such as from several types of cancer and some forms of cardiovascular disease.”

“For some types of cancer,” the new guidelines state, “the risk increases even at low levels of alcohol consumption (less than one drink in a day). Caution, therefore, is recommended.”

The American Cancer Society also issued new guidelines last year that for the first time took a tough stance on drinking, warning that for cancer prevention, “there is no safe level of consumption.” Dr. Timothy Naimi, a member of the government’s dietary guidelines advisory committee, said the new recommendations make clear that moderate drinking is not protective and that drinking less is always better than drinking more.

“The new guidelines are very strong in framing alcohol as a leading preventable health hazard,” said Naimi, director of the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research. “I think the relationship between alcohol and a number of the most important cancers is still not widely recognized. But I feel that’s changing.”

Nigel Brockton, vice president of research at the American Institute for Cancer Research, said he worried that people who increased their alcohol intake in the past year to cope with the pandemic might continue their new habits into the future. But he advised people who drink to avoid making it a daily habit and to take other steps to lower their risk, such as exercising and improving their diets.

“We’re not expecting everyone to become teetotalers,” he said. “But if you’re going to drink, then one is better than two, and not every day, because those are the behaviors that across all of these cancers increase your risk.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • It’s time to flush out secret political donors

    Congress should pass a new bill that would end one of the worst abuses in American democracy.

  • With 'Raya,' Disney has their biggest animated action hero to date — and yes, she's still a princess

    She's a princess inspired by Marvel's Star-Lord. Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, writers Adele Lim and Qui Nguyen and producer Osnat Shurer go inside Disney's ground-breaking "Raya and the Last Dragon."

  • Tennessee proposes bill to protect drivers who unintentionally hit protesters blocking streets

    The local ACLU branch called it a "dangerous anti-protest" bill that "targets peaceful assembly."

  • TikTok found the coolest kitchen gadget for prepping meals: ‘Why didn’t I think of this?’

    The tool is a must-have for weekdays.

  • Why Senator Sherrod Brown wants higher taxes on 'corporate freeloaders'

    Senator Sherrod Brown says capitalism needs rules so workers have a fighting chance.

  • Paris Hilton accepts Sarah Silverman's apology after 2007 MTV Awards jokes resurface

    Back in 2007, Silverman poked fun at Hilton just as she was about to undergo a stint in jail.

  • 18 Asian-founded brands to support today, tomorrow and forever

    Get to know and shop these 18 Asian-founded brands across home, food, fashion and beauty. Not just today or tomorrow, but forever.

  • Suze Orman: Stimulus checks are for survival, not the stock market

    Coronavirus stimulus checks should be spent on necessary expenses and not invested in the stock market, according to personal finance expert Suze Orman.

  • Comebacks were the story of the day

    There were come-from-behind wins aplenty on Friday night as well as some comeback attempts that didn't quite come to fruition on and off the ice. (Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Rep. Grace Meng draws attention to racism against Asian Americans

    The New York congresswoman is pushing for legislation that would condemn anti-Asian rhetoric and violence.

  • ‘I collided with the establishment’: Inside the Wallis and Edward TV interview that rocked the monarchy five decades before Meghan and Harry

    Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Oprah interview recalls the last time two royal exiles agreed to a televised sit down with the BBC in 1970

  • COVID-19 stimulus bill facing ‘a lot of conflict’ in Senate: Rep. Jason Smith

    Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., previews how the relief proposal may be debated in the Senate. He also discusses ‘very alarming’ migrant surge at the border.

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Canucks open 2-game set with 3-1 win over Maple Leafs

    Jake Virtanen scored twice, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night in the opener of a two-game set. Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver, providing a bit of a cushion with a goal midway through the third period. Pierre Engvall scored for the Maple Leafs off an assist from Ilya Mikheyev.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Donald Trump's immigration policies.

  • America's oldest college debate society votes to strip Ted Cruz of a prestigious Princeton honor for public service

    Members of Princeton's debating society were unhappy at Cruz's support of voter fraud claims in the 2020 election and his role in the Capitol attack.

  • FBI Finds Contact Between Proud Boys Member and Trump Associate Before Riot

    WASHINGTON — A member of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys was in communication with a person associated with the White House in the days just before the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. Location, cellular and call record data revealed a call tying a Proud Boys member to the Trump White House, the official said. The FBI has not determined what they discussed, and the official would not reveal the names of either party. The connection revealed by the communications data comes as the FBI intensifies its investigation of contacts among far-right extremists, Trump White House associates and conservative members of Congress in the days before the attack. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The same data has revealed no evidence of communications between the rioters and members of Congress during the deadly attack, the official said. That undercuts Democratic allegations that some Republican lawmakers were active participants that day. Separately, Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys, told The New York Times on Friday that he called Roger Stone, a close associate of former President Donald Trump’s, while at a protest in front of the home of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. During the protest, which occurred in the days before the Capitol assault, he put Stone on speaker phone to address the gathering. A law enforcement official said that it was not Tarrio’s communication with Stone that was being scrutinized, and that the call made in front of Rubio’s home was a different matter. That two members of the group were in communication with people associated with the White House underscores the access that violent extremist groups like the Proud Boys had to the White House and to people close to the former president. Stone denied “any involvement or knowledge of the attack on the Capitol” in a statement last month to the Times. Tarrio was arrested in Washington on Jan. 4 on charges of destruction of property for his role in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner that had been torn from a historic Black church during a protest in Washington in December. He was asked to leave the city, and was not present when the Capitol was attacked. His case is pending. The Justice Department has charged more than a dozen members of the Proud Boys with crimes related to the attack, including conspiracy to obstruct the final certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and to attack law enforcement officers. In court papers, federal prosecutors have said groups of Proud Boys also coordinated travel to Washington and shared lodging near the city, with the intent of disrupting Congress and advancing Trump’s efforts to unlawfully maintain his grip on the presidency. The communication between the person associated with the White House and the member of the Proud Boys was discovered in part through data that the FBI obtained from technology and telecommunications companies immediately after the assault. Court documents show FBI warrants for a list of all the phones associated with the cell towers serving the Capitol, and that it received information from the major cellphone carriers on the numbers called by everyone on the Capitol’s cell towers during the riot, three officials familiar with the investigation said. The FBI also obtained a “geofence” warrant for all the Android devices that Google recorded within the building during the assault, the officials said. A geofence warrant legally gives law enforcement a list of mobile devices that are able to be identified in a particular geographic area. Jill Sanborn, the head of counterterrorism at the FBI, testified before a Senate panel Wednesday that all the data the FBI had gathered in its investigation into the riot was obtained legally through subpoenas and search warrants. Although investigators have found no contact between the rioters and members of Congress during the attack, those records have shown evidence in the days leading up to Jan. 6 of communications between far-right extremists and lawmakers who were planning to appear at the rally featuring Trump that occurred just before the assault, according to one of the officials. The Justice Department is examining those communications, but it has not opened investigations into any members, the official said. A department spokesperson declined to comment. The FBI did, however, say Thursday that it had arrested a former State Department aide on charges related to the attack, including unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon. The former midlevel aide, Federico Klein, who was seen in videos assaulting officers with a stolen riot shield, was the first member of the Trump administration to face criminal charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol. His lawyer declined to comment Friday. Right-wing extremists, including members of the Oath Keepers, a militia group that mainly comprises former law enforcement and military personnel, have been working as security guards for Republicans and for Trump’s allies, such as Stone. Stone, who was pardoned by Trump after refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian intelligence, has known Tarrio for some time and used Oath Keepers as bodyguards before and on the day of the assault on the Capitol. The Justice Department is looking into communications between Stone and far-right extremists to determine whether he played any role in plans by extremists to disrupt the certification on Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak about the investigation. Should investigators find messages showing that Stone had any connection to such plans, they would have a factual basis to open a full criminal investigation into him, the people said. Stone said last month that he was “provided voluntary security by the Oath Keepers,” but noted that their security work did not constitute evidence that he was involved in, or informed about, plans to attack Congress. He reiterated an earlier statement that anyone involved in the attack should be prosecuted. The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people with crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 assault. It has used evidence gathered in its broad search for assailants — including information from cellular providers and technology companies — to help piece together evidence of more sophisticated crimes, like conspiracy. It is also looking at possible charges of seditious conspiracy, according to two people familiar with the investigation. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Senate shatters record with longest vote in history as Democrats negotiated the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

    The previous record was held by a June 2019 vote on an amendment to a defense authorization bill that was held open for 10 hours and eight minutes.

  • Trump demands three Republican groups stop raising money off his name

    Former President Donald Trump has demanded that three main Republican groups stop using his name and likeness to help raise money, a Trump adviser said on Saturday. The adviser, confirming a report in Politico, said that lawyers for Trump on Friday had sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign, asking them to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.