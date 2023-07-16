Cocoa Beach man arrested after traveling to meet 12-year-old for sex, deputies say

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said drove from another county to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

According to a news release, deputies stopped 29-year-old Brandon Keith Donato Saturday night.

Deputies said Donato, a Cocoa Beach man, had traveled to see the girl twice before.

Read: Retired Orange County deputy shares insight after 2 officer-involved shootings this month

Investigators said the girl shared videos of her and the man she thought was a 17-year-old named Brandon Smith.

The girl told detectives she had met him on Wink, a social media app for teens, and they communicated through messages.

Read: Central Florida man accused of sexual battery of a boy under 12 years old

Analysts with the Volusia County Crime Center found Donato’s identity through social media and license plate readers from when the girl saw him.

The sheriff’s office said a detective took over the conversation and arranged a meeting with Donato in Deltona, where deputies arrested him.

Read: Man killed after walking on highway in Orange County, troopers say

Donato is charged with lewd or lascivious battery on a child, using a computer to solicit and traveling to meet the child.

He is currently at the Volusia County Branch Jail with a bond of $350,000.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.