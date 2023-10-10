Cocoa Beach police investigate suspicious death after body found in Banana River

Cocoa Beach police detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation after the discovery of a man’s body floating near a boat dock in the Banana River on Monday.

The body was retrieved from the water and turned over to the Brevard medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, police reported.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Shane Argall, a transient from the Orlando area.

Cocoa Beach police were called about 4:56 p.m. Monday to the dock near the Four Seasons condominium complex at 3799 Banana River Blvd. Several officers responded to the site.

An investigation is ongoing.

