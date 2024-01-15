Cocoa bicyclist struck by minivan while crossing U.S. 1 near FPL plant in Port St. John

A 61-year-old Cocoa bicyclist was hospitalized after he pedaled into the path of a minivan Saturday night on U.S. 1 in Port St. John, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The bicycle crash occurred just before 6:15 p.m. south of Broadway Boulevard, near Florida Power & Light's Cape Canaveral Next Generation Clean Energy Center.

The unidentified bicyclist was riding west — and not in a marked crosswalk — when he entered a northbound U.S. 1 lane in the direct path of a 2022 Toyota Sienna driven by a 43-year-old Land O’ Lakes woman, FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi said in a statement.

The Cocoa bicyclist was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne under a trauma alert. Neither the Sienna driver nor her passenger, a 38-year-old Jacksonville woman, were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa bicyclist struck by van on U.S. 1 near FPL plant in Port St. John