The Cocoa Police Department in partnership with Cocoa Walmart and the Cocoa Police Foundation hosted the annual "Shop with a Cop" event Wednesday morning. Children were chosen by teachers and administrators for Cocoa area schools.

Malcolm Denemark is a veteran FLORIDA TODAY photographer with almost four decades experience shooting photos on the Space Coast. You can read Malcolm via email at mdenemark@floridatoday.com or on Instagram at @MalcolmDenemark

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa children get a chance to shop with a cop for Christmas