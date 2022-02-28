Cocoa man arrested, suspected of January murder investigation, police say

A 26-year-old man is facing murder charges for the killing of a man in January in Cocoa, according to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Kendall Britt of Cocoa was arrested Friday while he was incarcerated in Brevard County Jail for a burglary case he was arrested for previously Wednesday. Britt is facing a first degree charge of premeditated murder, jail records show.

Deputies suspect Britt to be the shooter involved in the killing of Anthony Greenwood, who deputies found dead January in an unincorporated Cocoa residence, according to a BCSO press release.

On the morning of Jan. 18, deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting on Uranus Drive. When they arrived, deputies found Greenwood on the floor of the residence where he was pronounced dead at the scene, BCSO said.

Investigators believe the shooting was a “retaliation” for a prior incident where Greenwood fought an associate of Britt’s.

BCSO is still looking for information regarding Greenwood’s death. Anyone who does is encouraged to call deputy Bruce Connors of the BCSO’s homicide unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com