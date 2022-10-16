Cocoa man charged with attempted murder for shooting at man after dispute over bike parts

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Cocoa man pulled out a silver pistol and fired a shot at another man outside a Fiske Boulevard convenience store about 10 minutes after they had an altercation over bicycle parts, a Cocoa police arrest affidavit said.

Derrick Collins, 59, was arrested after the Thursday afternoon incident. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Collins remained incarcerated Sunday at the Brevard County Jail Complex on $160,000 bond, and he will be arraigned Nov. 15 at the Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore Justice Center in Viera.

The shooting was reported about 4:40 p.m. Thursday near F&T Mini Market on South Fiske Boulevard in Cocoa.

The victim told police that he and Collins had a dispute over bicycle parts, and Collins left the area. Then Collins returned on his bicycle, approached him and fired a shot from a chrome handgun, the affidavit said.

The confrontation was captured on the mini-mart's surveillance video, the affidavit said. Cocoa and Rockledge police arrested Collins at his home, and he confessed to the shooting and gave officers the semiautomatic handgun, according to the affidavit.

Collins also admitted to "shooting at somebody" during a phone conversation inside the Cocoa police station booking facility, the affidavit said, and surveillance footage of the admission was submitted as evidence.

