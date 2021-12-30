Cocoa man charged with attempted murder after bullets strike Fiske Boulevard apartments

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Cocoa man has been charged with attempted murder after he fired bullets at a home Tuesday night at the Crestview Villas Apartments, a Cocoa police affidavit said.

Darius Cottle, 26, was booked early Thursday at the Brevard County Jail Complex. He remains jailed on $372,000 bond.

Cottle faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary of a dwelling with battery, shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of criminal mischief.

He will be arraigned Jan. 27 at the Moore Justice Center in Viera.

The Crestview Villas Apartments are located on North Fiske Boulevard, about ⅓ mile south of Dixon Boulevard.

Cocoa police responded to a report of gunfire at the complex about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found bullet holes near windows at two apartments.

In the south parking lot, they also found 18 shell casings typically used with long guns such as an AR-15.

Cocoa police officers interviewed a woman who said she and Cottle had gotten into an argument and physical altercation, the affidavit said. After Cottle left her apartment area, she told police she heard multiple gunshots nearby a few minutes later. She told police she believed he was targeting her.

A witness told police that she saw Cottle driving a small black vehicle in the parking lot — and she saw muzzle flashes from the vehicle, the affidavit said. She told police she believed she heard 10 to 12 gunshots.

