Cocoa man charged after mother found dead in home New Year's Day

A 53-year-old Cocoa man was arrested late New Year's Day and faces charges of failure to report a death and neglect of an elderly or disabled person after police found his mother dead in their home off Otterbain Avenue.

Officers responded to Robert Ruhlander's home at about 11:12 a.m. New Year's Day after a grandchild of Kathleen Ruhlander of Cocoa called asking for a wellness check on her 80-year-old grandmother, according to an arrest affidavit.

The grandchild told police that she had attempted to visit her grandmother prior to calling the police, but Robert Ruhlander would not allow her to see the grandmother.

Police spoke to Ruhlander about the request, at which time he told police his mother was not at the home and that she had been picked up in early December by another family member to go to Spring Hill, then New York, the affidavit said.

Police left the scene but returned at 12:50 p.m. after another grandchild called asking for a welfare check, the affidavit said. The grandchild told police that when she asked to speak to her grandmother on the phone, Robert Ruhlander told her that his mother was taking a nap.

A third person -- a man living in a shed on the property -- also spoke to police, telling them that he believed the woman was dead inside the home, the affidavit said. He had not heard her breathing apparatus for an extended period of time and later told them the home's door, normally left open, had been shut for about a month.

Ruhlander did not let police enter the home, the affidavit said. Police left and came back a third time with a Florida Department of Children and Families adult protective investigator, at which time it was determined that Ruhlander had an outstanding active warrant of non-support for children or spouse.

He was arrested and taken to jail.

Police entered the home, which did not have running water, and discovered Kathleen Ruhlander's body on a bed, the affidavit said. She was declared dead by officers at the scene.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found what appeared to be urine and feces on the mattress and floor in the 80-year-old's bedroom, with a "large amount" of mold growing in the home's common area, the affidavit said. Ruhlander's own bedroom was "kept and organized."

Police found that a previous welfare check was requested by a neighbor on Dec. 28, but that Ruhlander had told police that his mother was in Spring Hill, the affidavit said.

Ruhlander was being held at Brevard County Jail Wednesday afternoon on $5,842 bond.

Finch Walker is a breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Mother, 80, found dead in Cocoa; son charged with failure to report death, neglect