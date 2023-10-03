Cocoa man shot during walk; police search for suspect

Cocoa police continued to search Tuesday for the person who shot a man walking along a neighborhood street Monday afternoon.

The man, reported to be in his early 20s, suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his leg and managed to walk to the nearby Wawa convenience store on State Road 520 to get help, police said.

The shooting happened just before noon Monday near Blake and Stone streets in Cocoa. Officers searched the surrounding area but did not locate a suspect. No arrests were made.

“It’s still an active investigation,” said Yvonne Martinez, spokesperson with the Cocoa Police Department.

More: In Palm Bay, south Brevard, worry over crime is up following deadly carjacking, shootings

The man told police he was walking when he suddenly heard a noise. Then he noticed that he had been struck in the leg by an apparent gunshot, police reported.

The unidentified man — who was talking and alert at the scene — was taken to Rockledge Hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injury.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. X/Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa man shot in leg during walk; police search for suspect