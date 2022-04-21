Cocoa mother arrested after police say she threatened school with bomb if her child not fed better

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Cocoa mother was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, more than two months after making a bomb threat to Cocoa High School.

Anaya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday at her home on Fern Avenue in Cocoa and charged with making a false report relating to state property and disruption of an education institution. She was being held at Brevard County Jail Wednesday on a bond of $5,250.

On Feb. 3, Smith called the school and left a voice mail saying she would blow up the school if staff did not feed her child better, according to an arrest affidavit. Smith did not give her name when she left the message; however, the caller ID recorded the phone number.

School staff listened to the message the following morning and contacted Cocoa police, who evacuated the school, the affidavit said. No harmful or explosive devices were found at the school.

Smith's phone number was listed in school records, the affidavit said. Additionally, the school's resource officer said Smith's child had gotten into an argument on Feb. 3 with the cafeteria worker because the child wanted extra food.

The child had not been in school since Feb. 3 as of the affidavit's filing on April 7, the affidavit said.

On April 7, the state attorney's office filed paperwork ordering Smith's arrest. It was served Tuesday.

