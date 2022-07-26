Cocoa police conduct investigation into death of 50-year-old father reported missing by son

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

The body of a 50-year-old man reported missing by his 9-year-old son over the weekend was pulled from a Cocoa pond Monday, police report.

Cocoa police were awaiting autopsy results and putting together a timeline surrounding the disappearance of Aaron Hanna.

Hanna’s body was spotted floating in the northern Bracco stormwater pond off of 1099 Candlewood Lane.

“Someone called 911 early Monday about a person who saw a body in the northern pond. It’s still an active investigation,” said Yvonne Martinez, spokesperson for the Cocoa Police Department.

Police said Hanna went missing at about 10 p.m. Saturday from his home. His 9-year-old son told police that he saw his father walking and was not acting like his normal self,’ Martinez said.

Police arrived at the pond, found the body, and called for the medical examiner’s office, police reported.

The child is now with his grandmother, Martinez said.

An investigation is ongoing.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Man reported missing by son found dead in Cocoa