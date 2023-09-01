Cocoa police investigating after body found in ditch

Cocoa police are investigating after officers found a man’s body in a ditch Friday morning.

Police said a resident called police after 7 a.m. to report seeing the body in a ditch off of Jackson Street near Arlington Apartments.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are conducting a death investigation.

Police did not release any additional information including how the person died, or if the death is believed to be suspicious.

Read: Armed burglary suspect taken into custody after standoff with Cocoa police

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.