Cocoa police investigating homeless man’s death as homicide

Homicide detectives from the Cocoa Police Department are trying to figure out who killed a man early Friday morning.

According to the police department, patrol officers responded just before 2 a.m. Friday to a wooded area near the westbound approach to Hubert Humphrey Bridge over the Indian River for reports of an assault.

Officers arrived to find one person who was taken to the hospital and later died there.

Police have only identified the victim as a 32-year old homeless man and did not release any information on the cause of his death.

No other details on the circumstances surrounding the man’s death were released by police, citing the active nature of the investigation.

According to the police department, homicide detectives are still in the process of conducting interviews and gathering evidence.

They’re asking anyone with information on the case to send their tips to dropadime@cocoapolice.com.

Tips can also be relayed trough Central Florida Crimeline here or by calling 1-800-423-8477. Crimeline callers are able to remain anonymous and could become eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 if the information they provide leads directly to an arrest.

