Cocoa police: Man attempted to rob bank with note asking for $5,000 for 'fund'

A man who gave bank tellers a note demanding $5,000 for a personal "fund" before fleeing on foot was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, Cocoa police said.

The attempted robbery took place at 2:06 p.m. — about 30 minutes after an unrelated neighborhood standoff that drew dozens of officers — at the Wells Fargo branch at 834 N. Cocoa Blvd, police said. The police department received a 911 call from a bank teller saying there was a robbery.

The man gave the teller a note that said, "I have a gun, don't make me use it," along with a demand for cash, police reported.

Cocoa police take man into custody following attempted bank robbery.

No money, however, was taken, police said.

Officers arrived within moments, setting up a perimeter. The patrol officers found the man, who was wearing a backpack, and took him into custody. Charges were pending in the investigation, police said.

