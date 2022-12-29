Cocoa police officer arrested Thursday morning following domestic violence incident

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A 39-year-old Cocoa police officer was arrested early Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharging a firearm in public during an incident the previous night, an arrest affidavit shows.

Patrick Kelly was booked into the Brevard County Jail Thursday on no bond, according to an arrest affidavit, though his information does not appear in the Brevard County Sheriff's Office's booking system.

Most specific details of what occurred during the Wednesday night incident were withheld on the affidavit, though the document said Kelly was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Both charges were domestic violence-related, the affidavit said. BCSO was the arresting agency.

Both BCSO and Cocoa Police were not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.

Check back for updates.

