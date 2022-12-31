Cocoa police officer facing additional charges after standoff with deputies

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

COCOA — A Cocoa police officer faces four additional charges stemming from a domestic violence incident Wednesday evening at his home in Viera that led to a standoff between him and Brevard County sheriff's deputies.

Patrick Kelly, 39, who has served with the Cocoa Police Department since 2007, was charged Thursday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharging a firearm in public. Since his arrest, he also has been charged with shooting into or throwing deadly missiles into dwellings; using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages; culpable negligence; and resisting arrest with violence, said sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear.

These charges were added as deputies investigated the crime scene, conducted interviews and examined the evidence, Goodyear said in a statement posted to the sheriff's website Friday night. Kelly's information did not appear in the sheriff's office booking system Saturday afternoon.

The standoff began at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies responded to Kelly's home off Framura Lane in Viera. A female Cocoa Police officer, who also lives at the home, reported that Kelly had threatened her with a firearm and was experiencing an "emotional crisis," according to a previous statement by Goodyear.

The female officer escaped the home and told deputies Kelly had threatened to hurt himself and responding officers, and that he was armed and barricaded in the house, Goodyear said.

Kelly fired multiple rounds inside the home during negotiations with the sheriff's office SWAT team, though no one was hurt, Goodyear said. He eventually exited the home after several hours "without further incident," Goodyear said.

Kelly's initial charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharging a firearm in public were domestic violence-related, according to his arrest affidavit. Since his arrest, Kelly has been suspended without pay pending termination, said Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier IV.

Kelly was previously arrested by deputies in 2017 on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation after an argument with his then-girlfriend at her Merritt Island home. The case was not prosecuted, and Kelly was allowed to remain with the Cocoa Police Department.

