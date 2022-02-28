Cocoa police search for shooter who left man wounded in overnight confrontation

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Cocoa police are searching for the person who repeatedly shot a 30-year-old during a confrontation early Monday.

The person wounded managed to call 911 dispatchers to report he had been shot, police reported. Officers were called at about 12:45 a.m. to the intersection of State Road 520 and U.S. 1.

The unidentified man told officers the shooting took place in the 1200 block of Jackson Street. He was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne where he was reported in stable condition.

Detectives were talking with potential witnesses and gathering other evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Central Florida CRIMELINE t 1-800-423-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for rewards up to $1,000 for information.

