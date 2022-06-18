Cocoa woman charged with theft in adoption case

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Cocoa woman has been charged with grand theft after investigators said she took about $15,000 from an adoption agency for her newborn, but then refused to give up the child to its prospective parents, state police said Friday.

April Stormy Norris, 33, had signed a contract in August 2020 with Ellen Kaplan Adoptions to give up her child to a couple through the agency, police said. The would-be parents paid $11,362.72 to the agency, which gave the money to Norris to spend on "rent, phone bills, car repairs, and other expenses," according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE investigators found, however, that Norris had no intention of giving her child up to the prospective parents.

After Norris gave birth, she switched doctors, told hospital workers not to talk to the agency or the prospective parents, and stopped talking to the agency completely, FDLE said. The Kaplan agency claims it lost about $15,000, police said.

FDLE charged Norris with grand theft Friday. Norris is currently in the Brevard County Jail. The Department of Children and Families placed the child in foster care sometime in 2021, FDLE said.

Norris had already been charged in December with possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm ammunition.

Amira Sweilem is the data reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Sweilem at 386-406-5648 or asweilem@floridatoday.com.



