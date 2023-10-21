Coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae found on Hawaii island

Oct. 21—State officials today confirmed that invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle grubs, or larvae, have been found in Waikoloa Village on Hawaii island. It is the first discovery of the beetle, a major threat to palms, on Hawaii island.

On Oct. 11, a Big Isle resident found five large grubs in a decaying palm tree stump on property and reported it to the response team, according to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture says. Specimens from the site were sent to a University of Hawaii laboratory and confirmed by a DNA-based test to be coconut rhinoceros beetles.

The Big Isle resident on Wednesday reported finding one more grub on property, but no others have since been found.

A multi-agency team will continue to survey the area, HDOA said, and deploy additional traps from Waikoloa Beach to Waimea. Staff are also working to trace the origin and pathway of the grubs found in Waikoloa.

CRB grubs live in decomposing plant and animal waste, and may have been inadvertently transported in bags of compost or mulch, officials said.

Last month inspectors found a dead coconut rhinoceros beetle in a bag of compost at a big box store on Maui.

Residents on all islands are asked to be vigilant when purchasing mulch, compost, and soil products, and to inspect bags for entry holes. Adult beetles are about two inches long, all black, with a single horn on their head.

Report possible infestations to the CRB Response team at 808-679-5244, info@crbhawaii.org or the state's toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-PEST (7378).