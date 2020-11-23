Coconut Water Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Packaging, Distribution Channel
The global coconut water market was valued at US$ 1,142. 09 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,246. 64 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14. 0% from 2020 to 2027.
Coconut water is one of the most nutritional beverages consumed across the world. It is low in calories and is free of fat and cholesterol.Due to a higher content of electrolytes and the presence of carbohydrates, coconut water can be categorized in the group of isotonic drinks. Itabsorbs more quickly in the human body than water; thus, it is usually used for treating dehydration associated with diarrhea or exercise.With rising awareness related to the consumption of coconut water, numerous food and beverage manufacturers have invested in itsproduction.
Based on product type, thecoconut water market is furtherbifurcatedinto pure coconut water and mixed coconut water.The pure coconut water segment accounted for a largershare of the market in 2019.
Pure coconut water, also known as organic coconut water, is healthier than mixed or conventional coconut water. In its natural form, it is known as a rich source of sodium, potassium, and magnesium,which optimize the rehydration process.
On the basis of region, the coconut water market issegmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacificheld the largest share ofthe market in 2019, followed by North America., the quality of exporting products from the countries in Asia Pacific depend on the processing methods that the major companies follow. Tipco, a food and beverage manufacturer located in Thailand, offers coconut water packaged in aseptic carton packs; it is treated withUltra-high temperature(UHT) processing before packaging. Various multinational companiesare expanding their business bysetting up their plantsacross the region; therefore, the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.
Amy and Brian; PepsiCo, Inc.; The Coca-Cola Company; C2O Pure Coconut Water; Gracekennedy; Green Coco Europe GmbH; Harmless Harvest; Mojo Organics Inc.; Taste Nirvana; and Sambu Group are among the well-established players in the global coconut water market .
The coconut water market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market .
Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the coconut water market .
