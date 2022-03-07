COD President Dr. Brian Caputo Named to Higher Learning Commission Review Team

Glen Ellyn, IL --News Direct-- College of DuPage

College of DuPage President Dr. Brian Caputo recently was named to the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) Peers Corps to help assure that institutions in the central United States comply with various accreditation criteria. The HLC relies on a cadre of carefully selected and trained professionals to support its accreditation processes.

In this role, Dr. Caputo will serve as a member of teams conducting comprehensive evaluations, which include on-site visits and online assurance reviews on behalf of the HLC, one of six regional institutional accreditors in the U.S.

“I am deeply humbled to assist in strengthening student success and institutional excellence at colleges and universities with such a distinguished team of my colleagues,” said Dr. Caputo. “Our collective knowledge and direct experience within higher education will play an essential role in all stages of the accreditation process.”

Founded in 1895, the HLC’s mission is to advance the common good through quality assurance of higher education as the leader in equitable, transformative and trusted accreditation in the service of students and member institutions.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, College of DuPage is honored to support the appointment of Dr. Caputo in this critical role with the Higher Learning Commission,” said Board Chairman Maureen Dunne. “Dr. Caputo’s vast experience in both public administration and higher education will serve well in adhering to the HLC’s vital mission.”

Dr. Caputo holds a bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point, an M.S. in Accountancy from DePaul University, and an M.P.A. from Northern Illinois University (NIU). He earned a Ph.D. from NIU with fields of study in public administration, public policy and government finance. Dr. Caputo is also a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Public Finance Officer.

In 2004, Dr. Caputo retired from the United States Army Reserve as a Lieutenant Colonel. During his more than 22 years of active and reserve military service, he specialized in financial and human resources management.

He joined College of DuPage in 2017 as Vice President for Administrative Affairs and Chief Financial Officer and was appointed interim president in 2019 after the departure of Dr. Ann Rondeau. He brings to the presidency more than 35 years of strategic management and leadership experience drawn from a broad range of senior-level positions in higher education, local government, and the military.

Dr. Caputo’s teaching experience includes positions as a full-time faculty member at Central Michigan University and an adjunct professor at Northern Illinois University. He has also been a lecturer in numerous academic and professional capacities. Dr. Caputo regularly teaches classes in accountancy at College of DuPage.

In 2015, Dr. Caputo became a Board Member on the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB). The GASB is a seven-member board responsible for establishing and improving accounting and financial reporting standards for state and local governments in the United States, including public institutions of higher education.

Dr. Caputo is a member of the Commission on Structured Pathways of the American Association of Community Colleges. He is also a member of the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents and serves on the council’s Finance Committee.

