'CODA' Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur's car and Oscar stolen in Mesa; 2 juveniles arrested

"CODA" actor Troy Kotsur lost his Oscar award to car thieves over the weekend.

The Academy-Award winner was being honored by his hometown of Mesa when his car was stolen by two juveniles on Saturday, according to the Mesa Police Department. Kotsur is the first deaf man to win an Oscar for acting, and received his award at this year's 94th Academy Awards.

The car was recovered on the same day, spokesperson Sgt. Charles Trapani said.

Actor Troy Kotsur (left) receives the key to the city from Mesa Mayor John Giles on Aug. 11, 2022, in Mesa. Kotsur, who made history as the first deaf man to win an Academy Award, has been honored with a key to his Arizona hometown.

"Once Mr. Kotsur notified the department of the theft, officers began their investigation and through investigative techniques, they located the vehicle with two juvenile male suspects inside," he said, in an emailed statement.

The two juveniles admitted to the theft and were charged with Theft of Means of Transportation, and are now in the custody of the Maricopa County Juvenile Court System, Trapani said. Their names will not be released due to their ages, he said.

Thank you, city of Mesa, AZ! https://t.co/AEaaFENXTS — Troy Kotsur (@TroyKotsur) August 14, 2022

TODAY reported that Kotsur tweeted: "A little kid stole my Jeep while I have Oscar award in my Jeep. The city of Mesa, Az found my Jeep and Oscar award too! Thanks!". The tweet has since been deleted.

Trapani said Kotsur's car and all his belongings were safely returned to him.

