Coda Mountain Academy gets blessing in form of grant

Sep. 29—A state grant this week came at a very opportune time for the Coda Mountain Academy.

Del. Tom Fast, R-51st District, visited with Coda representatives on Thursday, Sept. 28, to present $25,000 from the Local Economic Development Grant Fund.

"This program helps children ... after school primarily," Fast said, in areas such as homework tutoring, budgeting, Lego robotics, music, art and bowling.

"They work hand-in-hand with the (Fayette County) board of education," Fast said of Coda Mountain Academy. "The board of education helps with busing.

"So, it's just a perfect fit. It's a wonderful program for Fayette County students. This is a perfect use for these funds. What better need to fill for economic development (than) to teach these kids how to be economically productive and just productive in life in general."

In the program, the students receive "good morals, good mentoring and good growth," Fast added. "May God bless (the ministry) to the fullest extent."

Receipt of the grant funding was truly a God-send, Coda executive director Esther Morey explained.

"We are more than grateful, and it's right on time," said Morey. "We just a couple of days ago had to close our Lego robotics enrollment because we didn't have enough robotics equipment to serve all the children that want to come in.

"So, like the morning that we closed, (Fast) called me about this."

The funds "will be used for equipment and the support of the after-school program, which is four days a week at the Fayetteville school and three days a week at Oak Hill Middle School," Morey said. "Right now we have 250 or so kids in those programs, and it takes a lot to support all that goes on with those kids, so this is right on time."

