- By GF Value





The stock of Coda Octopus Group (NAS:CODA, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.01 per share and the market cap of $86.1 million, Coda Octopus Group stock is estimated to be possible value trap. GF Value for Coda Octopus Group is shown in the chart below.





Coda Octopus Group Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

The reason we think that Coda Octopus Group stock might be a value trap is because

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Coda Octopus Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 18.17, which is better than 85% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. The overall financial strength of Coda Octopus Group is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Coda Octopus Group is strong. This is the debt and cash of Coda Octopus Group over the past years:

Coda Octopus Group Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Coda Octopus Group has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $18.4 million and earnings of $0.28 a share. Its operating margin is 12.32%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. Overall, the profitability of Coda Octopus Group is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Coda Octopus Group over the past years:

Story continues

Coda Octopus Group Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Coda Octopus Group is -2.9%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -10.3%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Coda Octopus Group's return on invested capital is 10.88, and its cost of capital is 10.78. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Coda Octopus Group is shown below:

Coda Octopus Group Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

In closing, The stock of Coda Octopus Group (NAS:CODA, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about Coda Octopus Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

