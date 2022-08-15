‘CODA’ star Troy Kotsur reunited with his Oscar after car was stolen with trophy inside

Now that’s a Hollywood ending.

“CODA” star Troy Kotsur said his car was stolen in Arizona with his Oscar trophy inside — and police say the vehicle has since been returned to the actor along with “all the property” that was in it.

The Mesa Police Department confirmed to the Daily News that Kotsur’s car was stolen in the city.

“Once Mr. Kotsur notified the department of the theft, officers began their investigation and through investigative techniques, they located the vehicle with two juvenile male suspects inside,” the police department said in a statement.

“The two juveniles admitted to the theft and were charged with Theft of Means of Transportation,” police continued. “They were remanded to the custody of the Maricopa County Juvenile Court System.”

Officials didn’t publicly identify the suspects because they are minors.

Kotsur, who is from Mesa, wrote in a since-deleted tweet that his Jeep was stolen with his Oscar inside, and thanked Mesa officials for reuniting him with both, according to NBC’s “Today” show.

The 54-year-old Kotsur became the first deaf man and the second deaf performer to win an Oscar when he was named best supporting actor this year. His “CODA” co-star, Marlee Matlin, previously won best supporting actress for the 1986 film “Children of a Lesser God.”

Kotsur stars as the patriarch in “CODA,” a coming-of-age drama about a teenage girl who is the only hearing member of her family. The film also won best picture.

