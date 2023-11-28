The Coddiwompler brings 'healthy and delicious' drinks to Black Mountain

Amanda Bell started her mobile cafe, The Coddiwompler, this summer and found a permanent location in Black Mountain earlier this month.

Amanda Bell has a dream to “bring yummy drinks to the masses, both healthy and delicious.”

She said she is starting to accomplish this dream through her new mobile café, The Coddiwompler. First opened in July of this year, Bell and The Coddiwompler found a permanent location in Black Mountain at 108 Black Mountain Ave. earlier in November. The Coddiwompler shares a space with Voodoo Roux, a Cajun food truck that opened last year.

Bell said the name for her business comes from a word that captures how she lives her life.

“To coddiwomple means to travel purposefully towards an unknown destination, and it’s a word that I found five years ago, and it really, truly describes how I live my life,” Bell said. “I absolutely love it. It’s whimsical. It really encompasses my attitude toward the way I live my life and the way I’m running my business. And it’s a fun word to say.”

While right now Bell is focusing on coffee and tea drinks, she said she eventually wants to move into herbalism as a wellness bar as well.

“I am excited to bring that ability to create different flavor profiles to the nonalcoholic realms,” Bell said.

Bell said she worked in the food and beverage industry since she was 18 and spent the last 15 years working as a bartender and bar manager.

She said the original plan for The Coddiwompler was to create a mobile bar that capitalized on her bartending skills, but life events and trouble getting a loan pivoted her plan.

“When I had my son, I just kind of wanted to get out of the bartending gig,” Bell said. “I kind of wanted my life to not revolve around alcohol anymore, so I switched my plan over.”

Bell said the “universe provided” a path forward for her business. She said she was unable to get a traditional loan and asked around to family friends. Bell said she was able to secure an interest-free loan from a family friend to start up her business.

“It was a lot of work for nothing,” Bell said. “Then a lot of the universe just kind of came back with everything I needed.”

The Coddiwompler is a mobile cafe with a permanent location in Black Mountain.

Part of starting up The Coddiwompler was finding a cart to operate out of. Bell said she found a cart online that was located in Maine, so she and her mother drove to Maine and back to North Carolina over the span of Mother’s Day weekend. Bell said she spent the summer getting the cart operational before she quit her job and started working on The Coddiwompler full-time.

Looking to the future, Bell said she wants to focus on helping people. As she grows her business and hires employees, she said she wants to be an employee-owned business where all employees benefit as the company grows.

She said she also wants to grow into a nonprofit and have a brick-and-mortar store with the possibility of more carts. Bell said she would like to have a full apothecary at some point. She said she also wants to start sourcing ingredients locally and making sure they are ethically grown.

“It went from I didn’t know how I would be able to do this to really formulating a dream of the future being really, really cool,” Bell said.

Bell said she enjoys working for herself and hopes to be able to continue.

“I’ve worked my tail off for other people, and it’s scary and it’s really, really hard,” Bell said. “But knowing that I can steer the ship in the direction that I think is best is really fantastic.”

More: Black Mountain holiday gift guide: Shop local for everyone on your list

More: Visiting Black Mountain? Here are 10 popular restaurants to check out

Karrigan Monk is the Swannanoa Valley communities reporter for Black Mountain News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at kmonk@blackmountainnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: New mobile cafe The Coddiwompler finds home in Black Mountain