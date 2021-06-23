‘Coddling criminals’ and defunding police caused crime spike, say Second Amendment advocates

President Joe Biden’s effort today to blame guns for the spike in violent crimes doesn’t pass the smell test, according to Second Amendment advocates who instead blame police defunding and criminal “coddling.”

Just hours before the president readies the release of a rehash of anti-gun efforts, industry supporters are pointing to the lack of evidence that the recent surge in gun buying has had any impact on increased crime levels.

And they are tying defunding efforts and the demonizing of police to the crime surge in the biggest, and most liberal, cities around the nation.

“It is the height of hypocrisy for Joe Biden to demonize guns, gun dealers, and gun owners. For the past year, the anti-gun Left looked the other way when rioters were destroying cities and murdering civilians and cops,” said Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America.

BREAKING: Biden Blames increased crime on FFLs & lack of gun control instead of:



🔥Rioters

🔥Looters

🔥Defund the Policehttps://t.co/9WfgEBwDcx — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) June 23, 2021

“Not only that, the anti-gun Left began releasing criminals early from jail and started defunding the police in several big cities. The police were vilified so badly that they began retiring early in droves. Others took extended time off work or suffered from the ‘blue flu,’” he added.

Republican attorneys general added that they warned a year ago that letting anti-police rioters take over cities and attack police stations would lead to rising crime.

“Unfortunately, the Republican AGs’ warnings have come true as efforts to defund the police have contributed to the recent spike in violent crime,” they told Secrets.

Biden used to have a tough-on-crime approach focused on helping police, but that changed as he became the presidential nominee. He has always advocated for gun control and gun banning. Today, he plans to highlight guns and will allow a shift in COVID-19 money to build a federal “strike force” that focuses on weapons, not criminals who use them.

“Now Biden has the audacity to point to this rise in crime and blame it on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners. That's disgusting,” Pratt said.

“The Left has yet to learn the lesson that coddling criminals and demonizing the police results in more crime. In Portland, the refusal to go after rioters but to prosecute an officer instead resulted in the entire riot squad resigning en masse last week. This, of course, will lead to more violence, which will then be used by the Left to demonize firearms again. Fewer police plus disarmed victims equals more violence,” he added.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives strike force has also drawn fire from key Second Amendment allies, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She said the Biden plan will likely be an effort teamed with gun opponents.

Crime is exploding in Democrat-run cities ... this is 100% the result of their left-wing policies of defunding the police, backing BLM / ANTIFA, destroying families, and coddling of criminals! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) June 23, 2021

“What is the comprehensive approach?” she said. “Working with ‘communities’ usually means working with well-funded, gun-grabbing groups like Moms Demand Action, not groups of lawful gun owners.”

And Greene raised concerns that the effort will target small businesses operating legally.

“A gun owner and independent small-business owner or contractor is the greatest threat to the Democrats' ultimate goal of socialism,” she told Secrets.

The Firearms Policy Coalition, meanwhile, warned that the strike forces will help build a national registry of guns and targeting of legal gun owners.

“We know the truth: these hit squads will be used to help the ATF raid even more law-abiding gun owners. That means more spying on gun owners, more law enforcement harassment, and more boots to potentially kick in your door,” the group said in an email.



