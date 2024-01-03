‘Code Blue’ in effect for Allegheny County, City of Pittsburgh starting Thursday night

A Code Blue Action will be in effect in Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh starting on Thursday night because of forecasted temperatures.

The Code Blue will be in effect starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, continuing into Friday night.

A Code Blue is declared when the air temperature is forecast by the National Weather Service to fall below 26 degrees between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m., according to a release from the county.

During a Code Blue event:

Unsheltered individuals will be directed to present for shelter at Second Avenue Commons (700 Second Avenue, Downtown).

All DHS shelters serving persons experiencing homelessness will remain open to shelter guests 24 hours per day, while air temperatures remain below 26 degrees Fahrenheit. It is anticipated that the Code Blue Action will end on Wednesday, December 20, based on forecasted weather conditions. The county will send another announcement when the Code Blue Action ends.

If the existing systems are at capacity, people will be transported to the severe weather emergency shelter.

The City of Pittsburgh has identified Ammon Recreation Center (2217 Bedford Ave, Pittsburgh) for this use.

Outreach teams will focus their engagement on the homeless community and offer services and support.

Warming locations will open throughout the City of Pittsburgh if the temperature drops below 20 F.

