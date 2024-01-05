Code enforcement agency ends armed inspections

Jan. 5—LEWISBURG — Central Keystone Council of Governments was at risk of losing liability coverage if its employees were permitted to continue carrying firearms on the job.

In August, The Daily Item reported the Central Keystone COG — which enforces building codes in numerous municipalities in Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour, Perry, Centre and Lycoming counties — was permitting employees with conceal carry permits to arm themselves while at work.

Several of the municipal leaders contacted by The Daily Item questioned what kind of firearm training was being provided to employees who inspect buildings and issue building permits. Central Keystone COG Director Rodney Neitz and the agency's attorney, Melissa Lobos, did not respond to the paper's repeated calls for comment at the time.

A letter recently sent out by Neitz and Central Keystone COG executive board Chairman Alan Wagner informed municipal members that last October a decision was made to hold a special meeting on Jan. 25 to act on a firearms/weapons policy.

"Unfortunately, we received notice from our insurance company that they would not renew our liability insurance (beyond Dec. 31, 2023) without a policy in place prohibiting employees from carrying firearms during work hours," the letter said.

In addition, "We could find no other insurance company willing to provide liability coverage if our employees were permitted to carry."

Neither the Pennsylvania Construction Code Act or the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) authorizes the carrying of firearms or other law enforcement functions by a building code official, according to Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

Since liability coverage would have been dropped at the beginning of this year without a policy forbidding weapons from being carried by its employees and thus prohibiting the agency from carrying out its duties on behalf of the municipalities, the Central Keystone COG's executive board met in December to adopt a firearms policy.

"At our December executive board meeting, a weapons policy was implemented prohibiting our employees from carrying firearms while on duty," Neitz said Thursday in an email response to The Daily Item.

The Jan. 25 meeting will still be held to "discuss what actions can be taken to provide our employees with as much protection as possible while doing their jobs," the letter from Neitz and Wagner said.

Neitz declined to comment about their safety concerns.

Selinsgrove Borough Council President Richard Mease said he doesn't think it's necessary for building inspectors to enter a residence with a firearm, but understands they may sometimes face challenging situations.

"Times have changed," Mease said.