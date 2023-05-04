'Code-red' incident, gangs: Overcrowding at county youth center impacts safety

Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, which houses multiple teens who face murder charges, has been overcrowded, leading to an increase in violence and making it unsafe for staff and residents, according to testimony this week in juvenile court.

The violence ramped up over three days late last month. There was “a large group disturbance,” according to court documents, injuries to staff and residents, and at least one “code-red” incident that an official at the facility testified could have ended in a hostage situation.

This week, Andrae Jones, a deputy director at the county youth center at 2020 Auburn Ave. signed motions asking Juvenile Court Judge Kari Bloom to transfer four teens from the facility to the county jail because of their alleged roles in violent incidents. All four are charged as adults with murder and are awaiting trials in common pleas court.

After separate hearings Thursday, Bloom ordered one of those teens to be sent to the county jail. Two will remain at the youth center. Bloom, in an unexpected decision, recused herself from the fourth teen’s case. Juvenile Judge Stacey DeGraffenreid will handle the motion to transfer 16-year-old Mikeem Thomas to the county jail.

On Wednesday, Bloom ordered a fifth teen transferred to a state juvenile prison. He was serving a 30-month sentence at the youth center. Court documents say he is involved in a gang. His “escalating behaviors," the documents say, pose a threat to staff and other residents.

The teen Bloom ordered Thursday to be transferred to the county jail is 19-year-old Keymorie Berry. He was 16 in 2020 when prosecutors say he was involved in two separate shootings, including one that was fatal. Last year, his case was transferred from juvenile court to common pleas court.

Also Thursday, Bloom decided that two other teens now charged as adults with murder, Derrell Bates, 16, and Michael Madaris Jr., 17, will remain at the youth center.

It's not clear how the transfer of 12 juveniles out of Hillcrest Academy over the weekend, due to allegations of abuse, has impacted overcrowding at the youth center. When Assistant Prosecutor Kate Buffington began to discuss it, Bloom told her not to refer to Hillcrest. Bloom said the youth center was over capacity long before.

'Code-red' incident

Bates and Madaris were involved in the “code-red” incident. It happened April 27. Video played in court Thursday showed that Bates was one of two teens who started a fight that quickly escalated to include multiple people.

Jones, the deputy director, testified that “it could have easily turned into a hostage situation,” where the teens “take over the pod.”

Bloom questioned Bates about what led to the fight. He said he believed others were “planning to do something to me.” He said it’s difficult to get moved to another unit.

“So instead, you just decided to take matters into your own hands?” Bloom asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” he said.

“Our job is your safety,” she later told him. “Your job is not to take matters into your own hands.”

Teen initially tried to stop fight

Madaris, who is charged in three killings as well as an incident during which a male teen was forced to strip and dance at gunpoint, also was connected to the April 27 “code red” incident.

After reviewing the April 27 video, Madaris’ attorney, Brian Perkins, said Madaris can be seen initially trying to stop people from fighting. But there was testimony that Madaris later got involved.

Bloom ultimately decided to let Madaris remain at the youth center. She told him that she will try to determine who is causing the problems and move them.

“So you can be safe,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Testimony: Overcrowding at Hamilton County youth center impacts safety