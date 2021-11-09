Codefendant in Whitestown homicide case pleads guilty to weapons charge, concealment of corpse

The second of two men charged in the death of Quaheim Holland pleaded guilty to two lesser charges, according to court records.

Isaiah Moore, 21, of Utica, pleaded guilty Oct. 25 in Oneida County Court to felony criminal sale of a firearm and felony concealment of a human corpse, according to court transcripts.

Moore and 21-year-old Jalil Pacheco of Utica were charged in December 2020 for the shooting death of the Holland, 20, of Utica. Holland's body was found Jan. 8, 2020 in an abandoned motor vehicle behind a barn on Westmoreland Road, near Gibson Road, in the town of Whitestown.

More: Utica men charged with murder in connection with Whitestown shooting death

More: Death of Utica man led to more violence, shootings in revenge plot, prosecutors say

Whitestown Police and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at the Jan. 8, 2020 homicide scene on Westmoreland Road in Whitestown.

While being examined by the prosecution Oct. 25, Moore said he first saw Pacheco in the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 2020, along with another individual who he gave his gun to. About an hour later the two returned with Pacheco and Holland's vehicles, he said, according to court documents. Moore said he followed Pacheco to an area around Judd Road, where Pacheco pulled up behind a barn, got out and entered Moore's vehicle, after which they headed home.

Pacheco pleaded guilty to felony first-degree manslaughter in relation to Holland's death Aug. 12 in Oneida County Court, as well as to a separate misdemeanor count of second-degree falsifying business records. He was sentenced Oct. 15 to 15 years in state prison with five years' post-release supervision, as well as one year in prison to run concurrently for the misdemeanor, according to county records.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21 to seven years in state prison with three years' post-release supervision for the firearm charge, as well as one to three years in state prison for concealment of a human corpse; the charges will run concurrently, according to court records.

H. Rose Schneider is the public safety reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Isaiah Moore pleads in Whitestown homicide case of Quaheim Holland